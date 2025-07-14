Is he chasing a payday? Xhaka on the verge of a move to Saudi Arabia

Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka has spent most of his career at top clubs, but the time has come to think about his family and earn some serious money for them.

Details: According to Sasha Tavolieri, the 32-year-old midfielder is close to joining Saudi Pro League newcomers Neom. Negotiations are still ongoing with Bayer Leverkusen, who still hold Xhaka’s contract, but all parties are confident that the transfer—kept under wraps for several weeks—will soon be finalized.

It is still unknown how much Neom is prepared to offer the player himself, but Bayer could pocket up to 12 million euros from the sale.

Reminder: Earlier, the Saudi Pro League newcomers completed the signing of Polish goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, who played for French side Nice.

Meanwhile, the "Pharmacists" have reinforced their midfield with PSV player Malik Tillman.