Inter want to sell goalkeeper Onan in the next 24 hours

Inter want to sell goalkeeper Onan in the next 24 hours

According to journalist Alfredo Pedulla on Twitter, Inter Milan is planning to sell Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana to Manchester United in the near future.

The source suggests that the management of the Italian club aims to finalize the deal by tomorrow. Manchester United has almost reached an agreement to acquire the goalkeeper for around €55 million, plus bonuses.

It was previously reported that Onana has also attracted interest from Chelsea and several clubs in Saudi Arabia.

The 27-year-old Onana started his career at Barcelona. He joined Inter Milan in the summer of 2022 from Ajax as a free agent. In the previous season, Onana made 41 appearances for the Italian club in all competitions, conceding 36 goals and receiving four yellow cards. His contract with Inter is valid until the summer of 2027.

It's worth noting that Manchester United finished in third place in the English Premier League last season, securing their spot in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.

