Inter want to buy Brazilian defender

"Inter" is showing interest in left-back Carlos Augusto from "Monza," according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the Milan club is considering the option of acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. It is expected that the clubs will hold negotiations in the coming days.

In the current season, 24-year-old Carlos Augusto has played 37 matches in all competitions for "Monza," scoring six goals and providing five assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.