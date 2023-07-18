Inter Miami may sign former Barcelona striker

According to journalist Gaston Edul of TyC Sports, Inter Miami is showing interest in the forward of Gremio and the Uruguayan national team, Luis Suarez.

The source reports that the American club has been in negotiations with the forward for a considerable amount of time and they are currently close to reaching an agreement.

It is worth noting that former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets have also joined Inter Miami.

36-year-old Luis Suarez has been playing for Gremio since 2023. He joined the Brazilian club as a free agent from Uruguayan club Nacional. Suarez has participated in 30 matches in all competitions for Gremio, scoring 13 goals and providing nine assists. His contract with the club is valid until December 31, 2024. Previously, he has played for Groningen, Ajax, Liverpool, and Atletico Madrid.

Suarez has been representing the Uruguayan national team since 2007. He has played 137 matches for the Uruguayan national team, scoring 68 goals and providing 39 assists. He has also received 18 yellow cards and two red cards.