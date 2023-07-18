RU RU
Main News Inter Miami may sign former Barcelona striker

Inter Miami may sign former Barcelona striker

Football news Today, 17:25
Inter Miami may sign former Barcelona striker Photo: Instagram Luis Suarez / Author unknown

According to journalist Gaston Edul of TyC Sports, Inter Miami is showing interest in the forward of Gremio and the Uruguayan national team, Luis Suarez.

The source reports that the American club has been in negotiations with the forward for a considerable amount of time and they are currently close to reaching an agreement.

It is worth noting that former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets have also joined Inter Miami.

36-year-old Luis Suarez has been playing for Gremio since 2023. He joined the Brazilian club as a free agent from Uruguayan club Nacional. Suarez has participated in 30 matches in all competitions for Gremio, scoring 13 goals and providing nine assists. His contract with the club is valid until December 31, 2024. Previously, he has played for Groningen, Ajax, Liverpool, and Atletico Madrid.

Suarez has been representing the Uruguayan national team since 2007. He has played 137 matches for the Uruguayan national team, scoring 68 goals and providing 39 assists. He has also received 18 yellow cards and two red cards.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Gremio Inter Miami CF Barcelona LaLiga Spain MLS USA Serie A Brazil
Popular news
Bayern won 27-0 Football news Today, 16:42 Bayern won 27-0
Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club Football news Yesterday, 04:30 Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club
"Dynamo" Kyiv won a crushing victory in a friendly match Football news 16 july 2023, 14:17 "Dynamo" Kyiv won a crushing victory in a friendly match
Official: Lionel Messi joins American club Football news 15 july 2023, 15:06 Official: Lionel Messi joins American club
Arsenal complete record transfer Football news 15 july 2023, 14:15 Arsenal complete record transfer
Arsenal buy Dutch defender Football news 14 july 2023, 15:03 Arsenal buy Dutch defender
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:35 Chelsea lost the defender for a long time, which he bought for 80 million euros Football news Today, 17:25 Inter Miami may sign former Barcelona striker Football news Today, 17:15 Barcelona could join the fight for Harry Kane Football news Today, 17:05 Liverpool want to buy Real Madrid midfielder Football news Today, 16:55 Ajax - Shakhtar - 3:0 (video review) Football news Today, 16:42 Bayern won 27-0 Football news Today, 16:30 Shakhtar are ready to once again reduce the price for goalkeeper Trubin, who is interested in Inter Football news Today, 16:15 Manchester United have announced a contract extension with the team leader Football news Today, 16:00 Bayern buy Napoli defender for €50m Football news Today, 15:53 Shakhtar suffered a crushing defeat in a friendly match
Sport Predictions
Football 19 july 2023 Ferencvaros vs Klaksvik predictions and betting tips on July 19, 2023 Football 19 july 2023 Ludogorets vs Ballkani predictions and betting tips on July 19, 2023 Football 19 july 2023 Swift Hesperange vs Slovan Bratislava predictions and betting tips on July 19, 2023 Football 19 july 2023 Larne vs HJK predictions and betting tips on July 19, 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Zimbru vs La Fiorita predictions and betting tips on July 20, 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Dila Gori vs Dunajská Streda predictions and betting tips on July 20, 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Dinamo Batumi vs KF Tirana predictions and betting tips on July 20, 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Derry City vs HB Torshavn predictions and betting tips on July 20, 2023