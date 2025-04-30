Inter Miami Faces Historic Challenge Against Vancouver in Champions Cup Semifinal

The 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup resumes on Wednesday with a high-stakes semifinal clash in Fort Lauderdale, where Inter Miami CF will attempt to overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit against Vancouver Whitecaps FC. According to the tournament’s official report, goals from Brian White and Sebastian Berhalter in the opening leg at BC Place gave the Canadian side a significant advantage heading into the second leg at Chase Stadium.



Inter Miami faces a daunting task. No MLS team has ever come back from a two-goal first-leg semifinal loss away from home to reach the final. In fact, this marks the 10th time an MLS side has lost the away leg of a semifinal by that scoreline — and none have managed to advance.



Lionel Messi, who leads Inter Miami with five goals in this edition and is the club’s all-time leading scorer in the competition with seven, will be central to any hopes of a comeback. Miami has been flawless at home in the 2025 tournament, including a 3-1 comeback win over LAFC in the previous round.



Vancouver, meanwhile, has proven difficult to beat on the road, securing draws in the second leg of their previous two knockout series. Historically, the Whitecaps have progressed every time they’ve won the first leg at home. Brian White, with five goals, is now the club’s joint all-time top scorer in this competition alongside Cristian Techera.



The winner of the series will reach the Concacaf Champions Cup final for the first time in club history. Away goals will serve as the first tiebreaker. If the aggregate score remains level, extra time and, if necessary, a penalty shootout will follow. Regardless of the outcome, both teams are already enjoying their deepest run in the tournament.

