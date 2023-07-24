Inter Miami could sign Real Madrid legend

According to Sport.es, "Inter Miami" is interested in signing Spanish defender Sergio Ramos.

At the moment, the American club is in negotiations with the player, and they are close to a successful conclusion. Ramos is a free agent, which means he can join the new club without a transfer fee.

It should be noted that "Inter Miami" has previously signed contracts with defender Jordi Alba, midfielder Sergio Busquets, and forward Lionel Messi.

Sergio Ramos, 37 years old, previously played for "Sevilla," "Real Madrid," and "Paris Saint-Germain." He has won numerous trophies, including five Spanish league titles, two French league titles, four Champions League titles, and other honors. He is also a two-time European champion and a World Cup champion with the Spanish national team.

For the Spanish national team, Ramos has played 180 matches, scored 23 goals, provided 8 assists, and received 24 yellow cards.