Inter defeated Milan in Serie A

A central meeting took place in the fourth Serie A. Milan derby was held at the San Siro stadium, Inter met with Milan.

In the fifth minute, Inter took the lead. Henrikh Mkhitaryan took advantage of Dimarco's pass and put the team ahead at the beginning of the match. Inter played defensively, having 28% of the ball possession, but they were much sharper. By the end of the half, the Nerazzurri doubled their lead. Striker Marcus Thuram scored Inter's second goal and his second goal in Serie A this season.

After the break, Milan got back one goal. In the 57th minute, Rafael Leao scored a goal. However, it was not possible to develop its success. In the 69th minute, Inter scored and restored the two-goal deficit, Mkhitaryan scored a double. Ten minutes later, Calhanoglu converted a penalty, and in stoppage time, Frattesi brought the score to an obscene level.

Internazionale beat Milan 5:1. After four rounds, they have a maximum of 12 points. In addition, Inzaghi's team scored 13 goals and conceded only one goal in Serie A.

Series A. Fourth round

"Inter" - "Milan" - 5:1

Goals: 1:0 - 5 Mkhitaryan, 2:0 - 38 Tyuram, 2:1 - 57 Leao, 3:1 - 69 Mkhitaryan, 4:1 - 79 Calhanoglu, 5:1 - 90+3 Frattezi