Inter could buy Spanish striker

Inter is interested in the forward from Atletico Madrid and the Spanish national team, Alvaro Morata, according to FC Inter News.

According to the source, the Italian club may acquire the player in the summer transfer window. Inter Milan is considering Morata as an alternative option in case they are unable to re-sign Chelsea's forward Romelu Lukaku. The transfer fee for Morata could amount to 10 million euros.

In the recently concluded season, the 30-year-old Morata played 45 matches in all competitions for Atletico Madrid, scoring 15 goals and providing three assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.