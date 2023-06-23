Inter close to signing Chelsea legend

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter account, Chelsea defender and Spanish national team player Cesar Azpilicueta has agreed to join Inter Milan.

As per the information from the source, the player will sign a contract with the Italian club until the summer of 2025. Azpilicueta will join Inter on a free transfer as Chelsea has agreed to terminate his contract, which was set to expire in the summer of 2024.

The 33-year-old Azpilicueta has been playing for Chelsea since 2012. He has appeared in a total of 508 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 17 goals and providing 56 assists.