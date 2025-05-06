Insult or mockery? Catalan media claim Barcelona rejected Trent transfer

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is speeding full throttle towards a move to Real Madrid. And of course, how could the eternal rivals from Barcelona miss out on the action?

Details: After the announcement that the defender is definitely leaving Liverpool, Catalan media close to the region’s main club quickly chimed in, claiming that Barcelona had also considered Trent, but ultimately turned him down. According to them, he chose Real solely for the money.

Quote: "He was also offered to Barcelona, but it happened too late, and they didn’t want to compete with the massive salary the club put on the table. It simply wasn’t worth it," reads Diario Sport.

Reminder: Earlier reports suggested that Trent could join Real even before the Club World Cup, but Los Blancos and Liverpool have yet to agree on the transfer fee.