Injury update on Orlando Pirates midfielder Rasebotja

Football news Today, 00:38
Orlando Pirates midfielder Selaelo Rasebotja has updated us on his Achilles' heel injury.

The 24-year-old former SuperSport United (renamed Siwelele FC) midfielder has not played a single match since the arrival of coach Abdeslam Ouaddou this season.

At the Carling Knockout launch, Rasebotja confirmed that he is making progress but still needs extended recovery time.

“I’m still in the early stages of my rehab, but there’s still a few months to go until I come back,” he told journalists.

In the meantime, the Buccaneers are preparing to take on Lesotho Lioli FC in the CAF Champions League on Saturday in Soweto.


