Iniesta has named the club he wants to move to

Legendary Spanish midfielder Andrés Iniesta has stated that he wants to return to Barcelona.
"I have said many times that I want to return to Barcelona at some point in my life. I want to play. I feel capable of doing it. I want to finish my career by stepping onto the field," Iniesta said, as quoted by Goal.com.
It was previously reported that the Spaniard has made the decision to leave the Japanese club Vissel Kobe, where he has been playing since 2018.
39-year-old Iniesta is a product of Barcelona's youth academy. He played for the Catalan club from 2002 to 2018.
