Incredible upset. Here’s how many times Manchester United’s squad is more expensive than Grimsby’s

Football news Today, 02:34
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
The League Two side Grimsby managed to knock Manchester United out of the EFL Cup’s second round. We’ve analyzed just how vast the gap is between the two squads’ valuations.

Details: According to Transfermarkt, Manchester United’s current squad is valued at €887.2 million. As for Grimsby, their team is worth €3.6 million.

This means the Red Devils’ squad is 246.4 times more expensive than Grimsby’s.

We reported that both teams needed 26 penalty kicks in the shootout, with Grimsby prevailing 12-11.

For the record, this is the first time in their history that Manchester United have been knocked out of the EFL Cup by a League Two side.

Reminder: This result sparked an outpouring of emotions from fans, with many taking to social media to react to the shock — we’ve collected the best reactions for you.

