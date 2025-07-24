Incredible! Kobamelo Kodisang moves to Portuguese league club AVS SAD

There is now one more South African in European football.

Details: According to Unplayable, 25-year-old left winger from Mamelodi Sundowns, Kobamelo Kodisang, has joined Portuguese side AVS SAD, which competes in the top tier of Portuguese football.

The move is reported to be a one-year loan deal, with the Portuguese club holding an option to buy the player outright at the end of the loan.

Kodisang joined Mamelodi Sundowns in 2024 from Portuguese club Moreirense and has since featured in 13 matches for the "Brazilians," scoring 2 goals and providing two assists. According to Transfermarkt, Kodisang's market value is estimated at €1.2 million.

