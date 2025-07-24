Mamelodi Sundowns to loan out two young players

Mamelodi Sundowns have plenty of young talent, but not all of them manage to break into the first team. The Brazilians are giving their prospects a chance to shine elsewhere.

Details: According to iDiski Times, the reigning Betway Premiership champions have loaned out two reserve team players — Onela Rulwana and Thulani Zandamela — to University of Pretoria, a side competing in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

Both academy players will join AmaTuks on a one-season loan. They are expected to play an important role in Kwanele Kopo’s squad, which has already begun pre-season preparations.

Reminder: Rulwana and Zandamela featured in Sundowns’ DDC reserve team and made a notable impact during the campaign. Kopo is counting on the duo to boost AmaTuks’ push for promotion to the South African Premier Division.