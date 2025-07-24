Mamelodi Sundowns unveil new kit with animated twist
A creative launch for the club’s latest look.
Football news Today, 03:11Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Mamelodi Sundowns, fresh from their offseason break and now gearing up for the new campaign, have unveiled their new kit in a unique way.
Details: The club shared an animated video presentation on their official X (formerly Twitter) account to introduce the new design.
Quote: “Every season starts with a blank canvas. Presenting the 25/26 kit – The Art of the Game. Available from August 7,” the post reads.
Reminder: During Sundowns’ first preseason session, a new face was spotted — midfielder Gomolemo Kekana joined the group for training.
