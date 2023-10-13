VIDEO. In the Premier League, the best goal and save of September were chosen

The English Premier League has chosen the best goal and save for September, as announced on the league's Twitter.

Midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United was awarded the best goal. On September 23, he scored a goal against Burnley.

One to watch over and over again 🔁 pic.twitter.com/N7MbNbr8yd — Premier League (@premierleague) October 13, 2023

As for the best save, Chelsea's goalkeeper Robert Sanchez earned that distinction. In the match against Aston Villa on September 24, Sanchez made a crucial save in a difficult situation.

Talk about getting a strong hand to the ball 💪 pic.twitter.com/U1OFS9uzHK — Premier League (@premierleague) October 13, 2023

As a reminder, the English Premier League named the best player and coach for September.