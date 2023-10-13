The best player and coach of the month in the Premier League are known

The English Premier League has named the best coach and player for September, as announced on the league's Twitter.

The award for the best coach in September went to Angelos Postecoglou. The Greek became the first coach to win the prize twice in a row after his first two months in the championship. The Tottenham Hotspur manager beat out Mikel Arteta, Unai Emery, Eddie Howe, and Jurgen Klopp.

Following up some fine August form with a sublime September ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/EACI8qDoYZ — Premier League (@premierleague) October 13, 2023

The best player of the month was also a Tottenham Hotspur player, their captain, Heung-Min Son. In September, the player scored six goals in four matches. The Korean player surpassed Julian Alvarez, Jarrod Bowen, Pedro Neto, Mohamed Salah, Kieran Trippier, and Ollie Watkins.

How good have Son and @SpursOfficial been recently! pic.twitter.com/7QDfkE6ok1 — Premier League (@premierleague) October 13, 2023

By the way, Tottenham is currently leading the Premier League. After eight rounds, they have 20 points to their name.