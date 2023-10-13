RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news The best player and coach of the month in the Premier League are known

The best player and coach of the month in the Premier League are known

Football news Today, 09:45
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The best player and coach of the month in the Premier League are known Photo: https://www.instagram.com/hm_son7/

The English Premier League has named the best coach and player for September, as announced on the league's Twitter.

The award for the best coach in September went to Angelos Postecoglou. The Greek became the first coach to win the prize twice in a row after his first two months in the championship. The Tottenham Hotspur manager beat out Mikel Arteta, Unai Emery, Eddie Howe, and Jurgen Klopp.

The best player of the month was also a Tottenham Hotspur player, their captain, Heung-Min Son. In September, the player scored six goals in four matches. The Korean player surpassed Julian Alvarez, Jarrod Bowen, Pedro Neto, Mohamed Salah, Kieran Trippier, and Ollie Watkins.

By the way, Tottenham is currently leading the Premier League. After eight rounds, they have 20 points to their name.

Related teams and leagues
Tottenham Premier League England
Popular news
Manchester City is interested in signing a key midfielder from Real Madrid Football news Today, 10:37 Manchester City is interested in signing a key midfielder from Real Madrid
PHOTO. Paraguayan footballer spat at Messi during match Football news Today, 03:27 PHOTO. Paraguayan footballer spat at Messi during match
VIDEO. Argentina's modest victory and Brazil's failure: results of the 2026 World Cup qualifying Football news Today, 00:40 VIDEO. Argentina's modest victory and Brazil's failure: results of the 2026 World Cup qualifying
Ratings of the players for the Euro 2024 qualification match Spain – Scotland have become known Football news Yesterday, 17:45 Ratings of the players for the Euro 2024 qualification match Spain – Scotland have become known
Euro-2024. Sensation in Osijek. Turkey defeated Croatia and moved into the top spot in Group D Football news Yesterday, 16:44 Euro-2024. Sensation in Osijek. Turkey defeated Croatia and moved into the top spot in Group D
Tonali and Zaniolo were questioned by the police Football news Yesterday, 14:55 Tonali and Zaniolo were questioned by the police
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:37 Manchester City is interested in signing a key midfielder from Real Madrid Football news Today, 09:45 The best player and coach of the month in the Premier League are known Football news Today, 07:52 The draw for the 2023 African Cup of Nations took place Football news Today, 07:29 Didn't spit on Messi. The Paraguayan national team player began to make excuses Football news Today, 06:13 The club needs to be sold. Beckham found the cause of Manchester United's problems Football news Today, 05:48 Pochettino promised changes to Chelsea's game Football news Today, 05:29 Wayne Rooney explains why he returned to England Football news Today, 05:09 Messi speaks out about the football player who spat at him Football news Today, 04:56 England vs Australia: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 04:28 PHOTO. Neymar was thrown with popcorn after an unsuccessful match of the Brazilian national team
Sport Predictions
Football Today Estonia vs Azerbaijan prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Ireland vs Greece prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Austria vs Belgium prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Netherlands vs France prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Liechtenstein vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Portugal vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Iceland vs Luxembourg prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today England vs Australia predictions and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Northern Ireland vs San Marino prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Ukraine vs North Macedonia prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023