In Napoli, yet another player is disconcerted by the swift substitutions

Football news Today, 11:10
Napoli winger Politano is discontented with his rapid substitution in the previous Serie A match, as reported by Il Mattino.

During the match against Fiorentina, head coach Rudi Garcia made a substitution on the 57th minute, replacing Matteo Politano with central midfielder Jens-Lys Cajuste. The winger made a demonstrative gesture towards the team's bench and left the field along the nearest touchline without acknowledging Cajuste.

According to journalists, this is not the first instance of dissatisfaction with early substitutions at Napoli. Previously, it happened with Hichem Boudaoui in the match against Genoa (2-2) and Victor Osimhen in the game against Bologna.

Politano is a product of AS Roma's youth academy from his hometown. In the summer of 2015, Matteo moved to Sassuolo for a transfer fee of 3.5 million euros. On August 23, in a match against Napoli, he made his Serie A debut, coming on for Domenico Berardi in the second half. Politano scored his first goal for Sassuolo in a match against his former club Roma. In 2016, he netted goals in Europa League matches against Athletic Bilbao and Genk.

In the summer of 2018, Matteo Politano joined Inter Milan on loan until the end of the 2019/20 season, with an option for a permanent transfer. He made his debut for the new club in a match against his former team Sassuolo. In 2020, Politano moved to Napoli on loan, and during this period, he played 110 matches for Napoli and became Serie A champion in the previous season.

