In high spirits. Mbappé shares photo from France national team training

Preparing for a crucial match
Football news Today, 06:19
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Kylian Mbappe at Euro 2024 Photo: https://www.instagram.com/k.mbappe / Author unknown

France national team star Kylian Mbappé is gearing up for his team's opening match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The striker posted a photo from training on his Instagram page.

Mbappé shared a snapshot where he's training alongside his teammates, complementing it with a French flag emoji.

It's worth noting that France kicks off their World Cup qualifying campaign tonight with a clash against Ukraine, set to take place in Wrocław, Poland. Besides Ukraine, France's group also features Iceland and Azerbaijan.

For the record, Kylian Mbappé made his debut for the French national team in March 2017 at the age of 18. Since then, the forward has played 90 matches for Les Bleus across all competitions, netting 50 goals and providing 37 assists.

With France, Mbappé won the 2018 World Cup and reached the final of the 2022 tournament. He also claimed the 2021 Nations League title.

