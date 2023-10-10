RU RU NG NG
In French national team is dissatisfied with Mbappe's form

In French national team is dissatisfied with Mbappe's form

Football news Today, 01:47
Kenley Ward
In French national team is dissatisfied with Mbappe's form Photo: France national team Twitter/Author unknown

Didier Deschamps, head coach of the French national team, answered a question from journalists about the current form of team captain Kylian Mbappe.

According to Deschamps, Mbappe is not at his peak at the moment, and this is immediately noticeable in players of his status.

“You can remember the moments that Mbappe had in the last match for PSG. I think that a football player of this level understands his mistakes very well. However, Mbappe especially stood out in the second half, where he showed mobility and was one of the best on the pitch,” the coach said.

Deschamps also defended the footballer by saying that he had a difficult summer and PSG is now faced with a difficult schedule.

“These are all factors that explain his poor form. The main thing is that Mbappe is smiling and happy to be on the field,” he added.

Note that during the October break, the French national team will play a qualifying match for Euro 2024 with the Netherlands on October 13. Four days later, on October 17, the French will play a friendly match against Scotland.

