In fantastic form! Kylian Mbappé scores for the tenth match in a row

Sensational performance.

France hosted Azerbaijan in a 2026 World Cup qualifier, and their star forward once again delivered a brilliant display.

Details: Throughout the first half, Les Bleus struggled to break down their opponents, but in the second minute of added time, Kylian Mbappé finally found the net. This goal marks his tenth consecutive match with a goal.

Overall, Mbappé has now registered 17 goals and two assists in 13 appearances this season.

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Kylian Mbappé has now scored in 10 consecutive games IN A ROW! pic.twitter.com/4eJ1J5YQlv — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) October 10, 2025

Earlier reports noted that Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé and Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté had both missed France’s latest training session.

Reminder: On October 10, France will play a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan, followed by a match against Iceland on October 13.