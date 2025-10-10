In fantastic form! Kylian Mbappé scores for the tenth match in a row
Sensational performance.
France hosted Azerbaijan in a 2026 World Cup qualifier, and their star forward once again delivered a brilliant display.
Details: Throughout the first half, Les Bleus struggled to break down their opponents, but in the second minute of added time, Kylian Mbappé finally found the net. This goal marks his tenth consecutive match with a goal.
Overall, Mbappé has now registered 17 goals and two assists in 13 appearances this season.
