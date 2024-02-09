RU RU NG NG
In China, there are plans to cancel Argentina's friendly matches. The reason lies with Messi

Photo: https://twitter.com/5aledz_

Argentina's national team's friendly matches in China may be canceled, according to journalist Juan Manuel Alcesar.

As per his information, there is considerable anger and offense towards Argentina's captain Lionel Messi in China. He did not play in the friendly match in Hong Kong. The government of Hong Kong demanded explanations from the organizers regarding Messi's absence from the field.

It's worth noting that a grant of 15 million Hong Kong dollars (just under 2 million USD) was allocated for the match, with an additional 1 million Hong Kong dollars transferred to the stadium, and according to the contract, Messi was supposed to play on the field for at least 45 minutes.

As a result, China insists that the contract should confirm an injury to avoid playing in Hong Kong. Additionally, they consider it disrespectful that he did play in a friendly match held in Japan. Consequently, they have decided to prepare a request to cancel Argentina's national team matches.

All issues regarding these matches may be resolved within the next few hours. Argentina's national team was scheduled to play against Nigeria and Ivory Coast.

