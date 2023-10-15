In Bayern Munich, they believe that they can sign Florian Wirtz

Bayer Leverkusen's midfielder Florian Wirtz is considered one of Bayern Munich's main targets in the near future, as reported by Christian Falk and Tobias Alshauf.

Wirtz's father, who also serves as his agent, was previously seen in Munich with representatives from the current German champions, and the feedback was positive.

The club believes that Wirtz is a player they shouldn't lose to foreign clubs, and they should keep him in the Bundesliga, even if it means a high price.

It's worth noting that 20-year-old Florian Wirtz is a product of Bayer Leverkusen's youth system. In 113 appearances for the first team, he has scored 26 goals and provided 34 assists.

Last year, the player missed 10 months due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Transfermarkt values Wirtz at 85 million euros. His current contract with Bayer Leverkusen expires in the summer of 2027.