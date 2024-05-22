Impressive. Minnesota's 7th game against Denver was the most-watched game in NBA playoff history

Game 7 between the “Minnesota Timberwolves” and “Denver Nuggets” averaged 8.41 million viewers on TNT/truTV/Max. That made it the most-watched first- or second-round NBA playoff game ever on TNT Sports.

“Minnesota” won 98-90 and advanced to the conference finals for the second time in history. The team battled back after trailing by 20 points over the course of the game.

The “Minnesota Timberwolves” will play against “Dallas” in the conference finals. The first match between the teams will be held on Thursday, 23 May.

