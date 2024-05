Впечатляюще. Седьмой матч "Миннесота" – "Денвер" стал самым просматриваемым в истории плей-офф НБА

Sunday’s Game 7 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets averaged 8.41M viewers on TNT/truTV/Max, making it the most-watched first or second round playoff game ever on TNT Sports. Sunday also marked the most active day ever across the NBA App and… https://t.co/NjPu7tk6S7

— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 21, 2024