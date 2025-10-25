ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Transfer news Impressed with his performance! Marcus Rashford set to become a permanent Barcelona player

Impressed with his performance! Marcus Rashford set to become a permanent Barcelona player

The Catalans have decided to buy out the Manchester United star
Transfer news Today, 04:50
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Marcus Rashford Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona, ahead of El Clásico, has made a decision regarding the future of winger Marcus Rashford.

Details: According to insider Nicolò Schira, the Blaugrana have determined the fate of the English winger Marcus Rashford, who is currently spending the 2025/26 season on loan with the club. Both the management and coaching staff are impressed by his form and determination, so they are planning to activate his buyout clause from Manchester United.

Worth noting: Real Madrid vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips 26 Оctober 2025

The player himself is also pleased with the situation and wants to stay in Barcelona. This season, Rashford has featured in 12 matches, netting five goals and providing six assists. Transfermarkt values the player at 40 million euros, while Manchester United is aiming to receive no less than 20 million pounds for the permanent transfer of the midfielder.

See also: “Come back stronger.” Raphinha's wife shares supportive Instagram story for her husband

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Related Team News
“Come back stronger.” Rafinha’s wife shares supportive Instagram story for her husband Football news Yesterday, 16:12 “Come back stronger.” Raphinha's wife shares supportive Instagram story for her husband
Full focus mode: Mbappé and Vinícius refuse to accept a fifth straight loss to Barcelona Football news Yesterday, 11:50 Full focus mode: Mbappé and Vinícius refuse to accept a fifth straight loss to Barcelona
Relations between Joan Laporta and Florentino Pérez have broken down Football news Yesterday, 11:19 Relations between Joan Laporta and Florentino Pérez have broken down
Quiz: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams? Football news Yesterday, 11:00 QUIZ: Real Madrid vs Barcelona - can you recall the players who played for both teams?
A scandal is brewing: Real Madrid players unhappy with Yamal’s remarks about their club’s “unfair play” Football news Yesterday, 10:09 A scandal is brewing: Real Madrid players unhappy with Yamal’s remarks about their club’s “unfair play”
It's a disaster! Raphinha could miss another month due to injury relapse Football news Yesterday, 08:15 It's a disaster! Raphinha could miss another month due to injury relapse
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores