Impressed with his performance! Marcus Rashford set to become a permanent Barcelona player

The Catalans have decided to buy out the Manchester United star

Barcelona, ahead of El Clásico, has made a decision regarding the future of winger Marcus Rashford.

Details: According to insider Nicolò Schira, the Blaugrana have determined the fate of the English winger Marcus Rashford, who is currently spending the 2025/26 season on loan with the club. Both the management and coaching staff are impressed by his form and determination, so they are planning to activate his buyout clause from Manchester United.

The player himself is also pleased with the situation and wants to stay in Barcelona. This season, Rashford has featured in 12 matches, netting five goals and providing six assists. Transfermarkt values the player at 40 million euros, while Manchester United is aiming to receive no less than 20 million pounds for the permanent transfer of the midfielder.



