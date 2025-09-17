RU RU ES ES FR FR
“I'm already tired of these kinds of matches!” – Igor Tudor comments on Juventus' recent results

The Croatian couldn't hide his emotions
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Juventus head coach Igor Tudor responded emotionally to his team's recent results in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund and in Serie A against Inter.

Details: The Champions League clash between Juventus and Borussia Dortmund turned out to be one of the highest-scoring encounters in the tournament's history. But this clearly did not please the Bianconeri boss, Igor Tudor.

The Croatian specialist insisted things can't go on like this:

"I'm already tired of these kinds of matches! We're conceding way too many. Yes, we're scoring a lot too, but this can't continue. In the second half, it was tough to keep up the energy after such a grueling Serie A game, while Borussia had a pretty comfortable match at the weekend. Still, the guys showed character, and once again the substitutions made a huge difference," Tudor said live on Sky Sport Italia.

Reminder: Igor Tudor previously stated that the referee let Juventus down

