Dailysports News Football news Ilya Zabarnyi reacts to his debut match for PSG

The Ukrainian delivered a solid performance
Football news Today, 09:01
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Ilia Zabarnyi in PSG against Nantes in Ligue 1 Photo: https://www.instagram.com/illiazabarnyi / Author unknown

New PSG defender Ilya Zabarnyi was named in the starting lineup for the team's opening match of the French Ligue 1 season. After the game, the footballer shared his thoughts on his Instagram page.

Zabarnyi posted several photos from the match against Nantes, captioning them: “TThe first step is taken! The first victory is ours. Thank you to the team and our incredible fans! Ici c’est Paris.”

It’s worth noting that PSG kicked off their Ligue 1 campaign with an away win over Nantes, securing a 1-0 victory. The only goal of the match was scored by Portuguese midfielder Vitinha, who captained the Parisian club for the first time.

Also making his appearance alongside Zabarnyi was fellow newcomer, goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier. For the Frenchman, this was his second outing for PSG, following his debut in the UEFA Super Cup match where the Parisians triumphed over Tottenham in a penalty shootout.

PSG’s next Ligue 1 fixture is scheduled for August 22 in Paris, where they will take on Angers.

