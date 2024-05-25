"I'll go somewhere else and win trophies." Ten Hag commented on the FA Cup victory

Manchester United's head coach Erik Ten Hag commented on the FA Cup victory over Man City (2-1).

The "Red Devils" secured their 13th FA Cup, closing in on record-holders Arsenal.

"It's always difficult to compare [with previous trophies], but the FA Cup is one of my dreams. It's a huge trophy, and I'm so happy we won it with the players, the team, and the staff. It was a team performance.

Garnacho and Mainoo? I'm so happy. Sometimes luck helps nurture a young player, but there was a plan. Last summer, we planned to bring Garnacho into the team. Kobbie Mainoo as well. He got injured in the second preseason game against Real Madrid after one minute.

It was the first setback, a huge setback for him and the team. I'm very happy because they have the potential to meet the standards required for top football. We just need more from such players because the squad depth isn't good enough.

My resignation? If they no longer need me, I'll go somewhere else and win trophies. That's what I've done throughout my career.

I don't think about it, I'm in the project, and we are exactly where we want to be. We are building a team. When I took over, United was in disarray. The team is developing, winning trophies, and playing individually, but you need players who will be available," the coach told Sky Sports.