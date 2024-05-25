RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news "I'll go somewhere else and win trophies." Ten Hag commented on the FA Cup victory

"I'll go somewhere else and win trophies." Ten Hag commented on the FA Cup victory

Football news Today, 14:30
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
"I'll go somewhere else and win trophies." Ten Hag commented on the FA Cup victory Photo: x.com/FabrizioRomano

Manchester United's head coach Erik Ten Hag commented on the FA Cup victory over Man City (2-1).

The "Red Devils" secured their 13th FA Cup, closing in on record-holders Arsenal.

"It's always difficult to compare [with previous trophies], but the FA Cup is one of my dreams. It's a huge trophy, and I'm so happy we won it with the players, the team, and the staff. It was a team performance.

Garnacho and Mainoo? I'm so happy. Sometimes luck helps nurture a young player, but there was a plan. Last summer, we planned to bring Garnacho into the team. Kobbie Mainoo as well. He got injured in the second preseason game against Real Madrid after one minute.

It was the first setback, a huge setback for him and the team. I'm very happy because they have the potential to meet the standards required for top football. We just need more from such players because the squad depth isn't good enough.

My resignation? If they no longer need me, I'll go somewhere else and win trophies. That's what I've done throughout my career.

I don't think about it, I'm in the project, and we are exactly where we want to be. We are building a team. When I took over, United was in disarray. The team is developing, winning trophies, and playing individually, but you need players who will be available," the coach told Sky Sports.

Manchester United brightened up an otherwise unsuccessful season (8th place in the EPL) by securing a trophy. Additionally, the team directly qualified for the Europa League group stage for the next season.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United FA Cup England
Popular news
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Today, 11:06 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
New life start. Fans spotted Klopp immediately after leaving Liverpool on vacation in Spain Football news Yesterday, 15:48 New life start. Fans spotted Klopp immediately after leaving Liverpool on vacation in Spain
BREAKING! Xavi sacked as Barcelona head coach Football news Yesterday, 08:04 BREAKING! Xavi sacked as Barcelona head coach
The date when Barcelona will announce Flick's appointment has been revealed Football news Yesterday, 04:55 The date when Barcelona will announce Flick's appointment has been revealed
BREAKING! Milan have sacked their head coach Football news Yesterday, 04:27 BREAKING! Milan have sacked their head coach
A West Ham player is suspected of involvement in betting activities Football news 23 may 2024, 11:55 A West Ham player is being accused of involvement in betting activities
More news
Latest News
Basketball news Today, 14:49 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Today, 14:30 "I'll go somewhere else and win trophies." Ten Hag commented on the FA Cup victory Football news Today, 14:19 Al-Ain, under the guidance of Hernan Crespo, emerged as the winner of the AFC Champions League Football news Today, 13:58 Successfully defended their title. Barcelona clinched the UEFA Women's Champions League Hockey news Today, 13:21 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Today, 13:04 Magnificent Fernandes. Player ratings for the match Man City - Man United 1:2 Football news Today, 12:52 They took revenge a year later. How Manchester United and Erik ten Hag celebrated victory in FA Cup Football news Today, 12:23 Man City vs Man United 1-2: highlights and key moments of the match Football news Today, 12:18 Real Madrid may sell their star to a Premier League club for a significant amount Football news Today, 12:03 Celtic defeated Rangers and won the 42nd Scottish Cup in their history
Sport Predictions
Football Today Rhode Island vs Louisville City prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football Today Vancouver FC vs Pacific FC prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football Today Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Las Vegas Lights prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Basketball Today Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football Today Sacramento Republic vs Birmingham Legion prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football 26 may 2024 National Bank of Egypt vs El-Ismaily prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football 26 may 2024 Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Basketball 26 may 2024 Fenerbahce vs Olympiaсos prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football 26 may 2024 Konyaspor vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football 26 may 2024 El Gaish vs Baladiyat El-Mahalla prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024