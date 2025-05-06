RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Ikorodu City vs Bayelsa United: Can Ikorodu City hold on to fourth place?

Ikorodu City vs Bayelsa United: Can Ikorodu City hold on to fourth place?

Football news Today, 18:07
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Ikorodu City vs Bayelsa United: Can Ikorodu City hold on to fourth place? Photo: https://www.facebook.com/IkoroduCityFC

In matchday 36 of the Nigeria Premier League, Ikorodu City will host Bayelsa United on home turf. The clash is set for Wednesday, May 7, and we're bringing you a betting tip for this encounter.

Ikorodu City vs Bayelsa United: Key facts and head-to-head

  • Ikorodu City have lost just once in their last five matches.
  • The team is unbeaten at home for 17 straight games—stretching back to October 2024.
  • Bayelsa United haven't won away from home since late November 2024. They are currently on a 12-match winless run on the road.
  • Ikorodu City boast the best attack in the Nigeria Premier League with 53 goals scored.
  • Both teams have won 20% of their matches this season without conceding a goal.
  • Bayelsa United have conceded in both halves in only 9% of their games this season.
  • Ikorodu City have lost 20% of their matches without scoring, while Bayelsa United have failed to find the net in 26% of theirs.
  • The sides have already met this season: Bayelsa United won that encounter 1-0.

Ikorodu City vs Bayelsa United: Match preview

Ikorodu City are teetering on the edge of the international competition zone. The team sits fourth in the standings, racking up 53 points from 35 matches. Their cushion over fifth place is razor-thin—just one point. They are still in the hunt for third, trailing by three points, and sit five adrift of second place. That means Ikorodu City could realistically challenge for a top-two finish, but they'll need to win all three remaining fixtures and hope their rivals slip up.

Bayelsa United are comfortably mid-table and look fairly secure. Despite their travel woes—they haven't tasted victory away from home in 12 matches since November 2024—their buffer over the relegation zone is eight points with three rounds to go. So while relegation is still mathematically possible, it's highly unlikely. What’s more, Bayelsa United trail Ikorodu City by just four points, so a win in this head-to-head could dramatically boost their top-four hopes.

Prediction

Ikorodu City are enjoying a stellar campaign and have been in sensational form at their fortress. Given Bayelsa United's away-day struggles, the visitors' chances look slim. I'm backing a home win.

