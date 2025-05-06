RU RU ES ES FR FR
Al-Ahli vs Al Taawoun prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 7, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Al-Ahli Jeddah vs Al-Taawoun prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Al-Ahli Jeddah Al-Ahli Jeddah
Pro League Saudi Arabia 07 may 2025, 12:25 Al-Ahli Jeddah - Al-Taawoun
-
- : -
Saudi Arabia, Jeddah, Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal
Al-Taawoun Al-Taawoun
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of the 30th round of the Saudi Pro League takes place on Wednesday in Jeddah, where local side Al-Ahli host Al-Taawoun. I suggest focusing on a bet for the home team, who are in fantastic form and still fighting for a top-three finish.

Match preview

The Jeddah side has hit top gear as the season draws to a close. Under Matthias Jaissle, the "Greens" have put together a six-game winning streak across all competitions, conceding just three goals in that run. Their latest outing—a commanding 2-0 victory over Kawasaki Frontale in the Champions League final—only confirmed that Al-Ahli are masters at controlling the tempo and playing with defensive discipline.

Their home record is equally impressive: 9 wins, 3 draws, and only 2 defeats, with 60 goals scored and 29 conceded this season. Al-Ahli are firmly in the race for a top-three finish, and the clash with the inconsistent Al-Taawoun is a prime opportunity to make another step towards that goal. Given their current form and quality at both ends of the pitch, the hosts are clear favourites.

The "Yellows" have had a patchy season: 11 wins, 8 draws, and 10 defeats leave them eighth in the standings. Mohammed Al-Abdali's men have struggled with consistency, but have shown grit in certain matches. In the previous round, Al-Taawoun snatched a 4-3 win over Al-Raed, showcasing their attacking firepower, but once again exposing their defensive frailties.

On the road, Al-Taawoun have alternated between strong and weak performances, with 5 wins and 6 defeats away from home. They now face a tough trip to Jeddah against one of the league’s most balanced sides. Without shoring up their defence and maintaining focus for the full 90 minutes, getting points at Al-Ahli will be an uphill battle.

Probable line-ups

  • Al-Ahli: Mendy E. (GK), Majrashi A., Demiral M., Ibanez, Alioski E., Al Johani Z., Kessie F., Mahrez R., Roberto Firmino (C), Galeno, Toney I
  • Al-Taawoun: Atiyah A., Mahzari M., Andre Girotto, Al Ahmad V., Al Nasser S., El Mahdioui A. (C), Sabiri A., Madash S., Fajr F., Barrow M., Martinez R

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first half of the season, Al-Ahli won away 3-1
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet landed in two of the last five matches
  • The "Both teams to score" bet landed in four of the last five games

Prediction

It's clear that Al-Ahli are the firm favourites, but the odds of 1.30 for a straight win aren't particularly appealing. We expect a convincing win for the favourites here, so our pick is "Al-Ahli to win with a -1.5 handicap" at odds of 1.81.

