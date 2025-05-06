Al-Ahli vs Al Taawoun prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 7, 2025

Prediction on game W1(-1.5) Odds: 1.81 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

One of the matches of the 30th round of the Saudi Pro League takes place on Wednesday in Jeddah, where local side Al-Ahli host Al-Taawoun. I suggest focusing on a bet for the home team, who are in fantastic form and still fighting for a top-three finish.

Match preview

The Jeddah side has hit top gear as the season draws to a close. Under Matthias Jaissle, the "Greens" have put together a six-game winning streak across all competitions, conceding just three goals in that run. Their latest outing—a commanding 2-0 victory over Kawasaki Frontale in the Champions League final—only confirmed that Al-Ahli are masters at controlling the tempo and playing with defensive discipline.

Their home record is equally impressive: 9 wins, 3 draws, and only 2 defeats, with 60 goals scored and 29 conceded this season. Al-Ahli are firmly in the race for a top-three finish, and the clash with the inconsistent Al-Taawoun is a prime opportunity to make another step towards that goal. Given their current form and quality at both ends of the pitch, the hosts are clear favourites.

The "Yellows" have had a patchy season: 11 wins, 8 draws, and 10 defeats leave them eighth in the standings. Mohammed Al-Abdali's men have struggled with consistency, but have shown grit in certain matches. In the previous round, Al-Taawoun snatched a 4-3 win over Al-Raed, showcasing their attacking firepower, but once again exposing their defensive frailties.

On the road, Al-Taawoun have alternated between strong and weak performances, with 5 wins and 6 defeats away from home. They now face a tough trip to Jeddah against one of the league’s most balanced sides. Without shoring up their defence and maintaining focus for the full 90 minutes, getting points at Al-Ahli will be an uphill battle.

Probable line-ups

Al-Ahli : Mendy E. (GK), Majrashi A., Demiral M., Ibanez, Alioski E., Al Johani Z., Kessie F., Mahrez R., Roberto Firmino (C), Galeno, Toney I

: Mendy E. (GK), Majrashi A., Demiral M., Ibanez, Alioski E., Al Johani Z., Kessie F., Mahrez R., Roberto Firmino (C), Galeno, Toney I Al-Taawoun: Atiyah A., Mahzari M., Andre Girotto, Al Ahmad V., Al Nasser S., El Mahdioui A. (C), Sabiri A., Madash S., Fajr F., Barrow M., Martinez R

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first half of the season, Al-Ahli won away 3-1

The "Over 2.5 goals" bet landed in two of the last five matches

The "Both teams to score" bet landed in four of the last five games

Prediction

It's clear that Al-Ahli are the firm favourites, but the odds of 1.30 for a straight win aren't particularly appealing. We expect a convincing win for the favourites here, so our pick is "Al-Ahli to win with a -1.5 handicap" at odds of 1.81.