If Xavi wins La Liga or the Champions League this season, the contract will be automatically extende

Football news Today, 16:49
Steven Perez
On Friday, September 22, Xavi Hernandez extended his contract with Barcelona until 2025, the club's website announced.

The contract includes an extension for one more season. According to El Periodico, this condition will be activated if Xavi can win La Liga or the Champions League this season. At the moment, there is general satisfaction with the results and level of play.

If this season ends without trophies, then Xavi and his team will get another year. But neither the club nor the coach will have an advantage for another year if the atmosphere becomes tense. Currently, Xavi is happy to be the coach of Barcelona.

It will be recalled that on May 28, 2019, Xavi officially began his coaching activities, becoming the head coach of the Qatari club Al-Sadd. Won the Sheikh Yassim Cup in August, his first trophy as head coach. Won the Crown Prince of Qatar Cup on January 17, 2020. On November 6, 2021, Xavi officially became the coach of Barcelona, signing a contract until 2024. He returned to the team where he spent 24 years as a player.

On November 20, 2021, he played his first match as a coach of the Catalan club against Espanyol, in which the team won a narrow 1-0 victory.

During his time at Barcelona, Xavi first won the Spanish Super Cup in 2023. He also led Barcelona to the La Liga title in the 2022-2023 season.

