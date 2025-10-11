Ibrahima Konaté leaves the French national team due to injury. Benjamin Pavard called up as replacement
A blow for the French national team
Football news Today, 08:56Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
French national team defender Ibrahima Konaté was unable to recover in time for the match against Iceland and has been forced to return to Liverpool.
Details: Ibrahima Konaté sustained an injury playing for Liverpool against Chelsea, but was nevertheless called up to the French squad. While with Les Bleus, the defender did not participate in a single training session and will now return to his club.
Didier Deschamps has called up Inter defender Benjamin Pavard, who is currently on loan at Marseille, to take his place.
Pavard was already called up for the September World Cup 2026 qualifiers, but did not see any playing time.
