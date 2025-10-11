Ibrahima Konaté leaves the French national team due to injury. Benjamin Pavard called up as replacement

A blow for the French national team

French national team defender Ibrahima Konaté was unable to recover in time for the match against Iceland and has been forced to return to Liverpool.

Details: Ibrahima Konaté sustained an injury playing for Liverpool against Chelsea, but was nevertheless called up to the French squad. While with Les Bleus, the defender did not participate in a single training session and will now return to his club.

Didier Deschamps has called up Inter defender Benjamin Pavard, who is currently on loan at Marseille, to take his place.

🤕 Touché au quadriceps droit lors de son dernier match avec Liverpool, Ibrahima Konaté a suivi des soins et un protocole depuis son arrivée ce lundi mais ne pourra pas tenir sa place face à l’Islande.



👉 Benjamin Pavard est appelé en renfort et rejoindra le groupe à Reykjavik. pic.twitter.com/TLWFuttaAQ — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) October 11, 2025

Pavard was already called up for the September World Cup 2026 qualifiers, but did not see any playing time.

Reminder: Before the match against Azerbaijan, Samuel Umtiti received a special award from the French national team.