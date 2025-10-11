ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Ibrahima Konaté leaves the French national team due to injury. Benjamin Pavard called up as replacement

Ibrahima Konaté leaves the French national team due to injury. Benjamin Pavard called up as replacement

A blow for the French national team
Football news Today, 08:56
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Ibrahima Konaté leaves the French national team due to injury. Benjamin Pavard called up as replacement https://x.com/equipedefrance/status/1976985236312670560

French national team defender Ibrahima Konaté was unable to recover in time for the match against Iceland and has been forced to return to Liverpool.

Details: Ibrahima Konaté sustained an injury playing for Liverpool against Chelsea, but was nevertheless called up to the French squad. While with Les Bleus, the defender did not participate in a single training session and will now return to his club.

Didier Deschamps has called up Inter defender Benjamin Pavard, who is currently on loan at Marseille, to take his place.

Pavard was already called up for the September World Cup 2026 qualifiers, but did not see any playing time.

Reminder: Before the match against Azerbaijan, Samuel Umtiti received a special award from the French national team.

Related teams and leagues
France France Schedule France News
Marseille Marseille Schedule Marseille News Marseille Transfers
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Related Team News
Samuel Umtiti receives special award from the French national team Football news Today, 02:51 Samuel Umtiti receives special award from the French national team
"I have no desire to return" - Olivier Giroud on a possible comeback to the French national team Football news Today, 02:00 "I have no desire to return" - Olivier Giroud on a possible comeback to the French national team
Injury scare? Kylian Mbappé asks Deschamps for a substitution Football news Yesterday, 16:41 Injury scare? Kylian Mbappé asks Deschamps for a substitution
In fantastic form! Kylian Mbappé scores for the tenth match in a row Football news Yesterday, 15:44 In fantastic form! Kylian Mbappé scores for the tenth match in a row
Three PSG leaders set to return to action immediately after the international break Football news Yesterday, 14:29 Three PSG leaders set to return to action immediately after the international break
Liverpool planning to offer Arne Slot a new contract Football news Yesterday, 10:43 Liverpool planning to offer Arne Slot a new contract
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores