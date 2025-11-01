"I want to win every game and get into the Champions League!" – Ruben Amorim comments on Premier League campaign

Manchester United boss sets a clear target

On the eve of the match against Nottingham, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim spoke with journalists and addressed several questions.

Details: In comments to StanSport FC, the Red Devils' head coach Ruben Amorim shared his objectives for the season. Reporters asked him what he felt about Manchester United being above Liverpool in the league standings. The Portuguese coach responded:

I could not care less about being up in front of Liverpool”. “I just want to win EVERY game and finish top of the league, I want to be in that position to be the champions of the Premier League!

Amorim also believes that European competitions are crucial for giving the club's young talents valuable playing time:

We need to go to Europe! Imagine for me to have Kobbie Mainoo with the minutes that he's playing, he NEEDS more games for me to make a rotation. One game it's really HARD. I have to take out one of the guys that is playing to put in another

For the record, after nine rounds Manchester United have picked up 16 points and sit sixth in the table, just one point shy of the Champions League zone. The Red Devils' next fixture is against Nottingham.



