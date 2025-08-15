RU RU ES ES FR FR
"I want him to play." Howe does not rule out Isak's return to the squad

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, amid a potential move to Liverpool, has effectively distanced himself from the team, opting out of training sessions. However, the Swede's coach Eddie Howe remains hopeful that the situation could change.

Details: The Newcastle boss was clear, saying he wants Isak back in the squad, training and playing, but acknowledges that further talks are needed to make that happen.

Quote: "Nothing has changed in Isak's situation. All my focus is on training, the match against Villa, and transfers in terms of bringing in new players — that is taking up all my attention. I want Isak to play. I want him to train. I’ve spoken to him about this. Yes, I believe it's possible.

But of course, there need to be discussions and negotiations, but that's a topic for another day. Right now, I expect him to stay, but my opinion hasn’t changed. It’s not in my hands, but he is under contract with us, and that's why I say this."

