“I get out of breath climbing the stairs”: Usain Bolt opens up about his retirement life

Lost a bit of shape

Athletics legend Usain Bolt has surprised fans with shocking details about his life after retiring from professional sport. In an interview with The Telegraph, he admitted he has lost so much of his fitness that he now gets out of breath just climbing the stairs.

The former sprinter said he needs to return to running to regain his former condition.

"I’m not a fan, but I think now that I’ve been out for a while, I have to actually start running because when I walk upstairs I get out of breath," Bolt revealed.

It's worth noting that the 39-year-old former track star ended his career in 2017 and has since focused on home and family. Usain and his partner Kasi Bennett have three children: daughter Olympia Lightning, now 5, and twin sons Thunder and Saint Leo, both 4 years old.

These days, Bolt is mostly focused on relaxing — watching movies and TV series, building Lego sets, and driving his kids to and from school.