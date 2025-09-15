And once again, it's him! Duplantis breaks the pole vault world record yet again

He truly outdid himself.

Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis has been rewriting the world record books since 2020, and the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo proved no exception.

Details: The Swede shattered the world record for the 14th time, clearing a staggering 6 meters and 30 centimeters. His previous record stood for just over a month—on August 12th, at the Diamond League meet in Budapest, Duplantis soared over 6 meters and 29 centimeters.

6.30 record del mondo di mondo the sky is the limit duplantis pic.twitter.com/YdpwWVCt7h — pauldeb89 (@pauldeb891) September 15, 2025

And just to add to his accolades, the Swede clinched the world champion’s title, outjumping Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis by a whopping 30 centimeters. Bronze went to Australia’s Kurtis Marschall, who achieved a personal best of 5 meters and 95 centimeters.

For the record: Duplantis first broke the world record on February 8, 2020, when he cleared 6 meters and 17 centimeters at a meet in Torun, Poland. That mark surpassed the long-standing record of Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie, which had stood since 2014.

Lavillenie, in turn, had eclipsed what many thought was an unbreakable record by Sergey Bubka—6 meters and 14 centimeters. The Ukrainian legend set that bar back in 1994, and it remained untouched for 20 years.