"I don't know what his thing is." Carragher slams Sancho with harsh criticism
Jadon Sancho's troubles at Manchester United are clear to everyone, but while some blame coaching issues, Jamie Carragher believes there’s nothing remarkable about the winger that sets him apart as a top-class footballer.
Details: The former Liverpool player stated that despite all the criticism aimed at Marcus Rashford, he has unique attributes. In contrast, Sancho simply doesn't.
Quote: "It's funny with Sancho. When he was playing for Borussia Dortmund, Gary Neville and I were on a show where we had to pick an England XI. We didn't know much about him then—he was doing well in the Champions League, but we left him out. Everyone on social media was saying, 'How can you not pick Sancho?'
I still don't know if he has any outstanding ability. He's alright, but I just don't see what his main strength is. With Rashford, even though I've criticized him, I can picture his pace, his shots, his free-kicks, the power he puts into the ball. With Sancho, I just don't know what his thing is—I can't visualize it in my head," Carragher said on The Overlap Fan Debate.