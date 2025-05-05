"I didn't want to do this from the very beginning." Sinner explains why he made a deal with WADA
Today marks the end of the three-month suspension for Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner. The ban was imposed after Sinner opted for a deal with the authorities, though the player himself admits he was reluctant to take that path.
Details: Sinner explained that he agreed to the deal because he wanted to avoid the burden of a lawsuit in the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, and because he knew what had really happened.
Quote: "I didn't want to do this from the very beginning, so it wasn't easy for me to make this decision because I knew what actually happened. Sometimes we have to choose the best option in a very difficult moment. Now everything is fine, but I haven't seen most of those who supported me.
At first, it felt very strange to be back among so many people and under the spotlight again, but I'm happy to return. The blisters are coming back, because, you know, you never really get used to this, but it's all good. After my first-round match I'll have a better idea of what level I'm at," Sinner said at a press conference.