Tennis news

Disqualification is over. Jannik Sinner cleared to play at Rome Masters

Tennis news Today, 08:44
Miguel Solomons
Disqualification is over. Jannik Sinner cleared to play at Rome Masters Getty Images

Italian tennis star and world number one Jannik Sinner has received clearance to compete at the Masters tournament, which gets underway in Rome this week.

Details: Sinner has just completed a three-month suspension, which officially ended on Monday, May 5. Now, he's ready to make his comeback—he’ll hold a press conference and train on the Central Court at the Foro Italico complex.

Jannik Sinner last played at the Australian Open, where he convincingly defeated Alexander Zverev 3-0 in the final.

It was previously reported that Sinner is enjoying a new romantic relationship—he was spotted at a countryside tennis club in Monte Carlo with model Lara Lieto, according to Italian magazine Chi.

Reminder: In the Spanish capital, the prestigious clay-court Masters tournament—the Mutua Madrid Open—has just wrapped up. In the final, Casper Ruud overcame Britain’s Jack Draper in three sets: 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.

