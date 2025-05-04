First major career triumph! Casper Ruud clinches Madrid Masters title

The prestigious clay-court Mutua Madrid Open Masters tournament has wrapped up in the Spanish capital. In a dramatic final, Casper Ruud overcame Britain's Jack Draper in three sets—7-5, 3-6, 6-4.

The Norwegian, currently ranked 15th in the world, captured the biggest title of his career by conquering an event of this magnitude for the first time.

𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗿𝗶𝗱 🏆



🇳🇴 @CasperRuud98 claims the biggest #ATPTour title of his career at the #MMOPEN, beating Draper 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 in the final. pic.twitter.com/9tWuQ1nwB4 — #MMOPEN (@MutuaMadridOpen) May 4, 2025

This victory marks Ruud's 13th career ATP title, though 11 of those have come at ATP 250 events. Last year, Ruud triumphed in Barcelona at an ATP 500 tournament—his biggest achievement until this breakthrough in Madrid.

It's worth highlighting that the 26-year-old Norwegian has claimed 12 of his 13 titles on clay. Earlier this February, he had a chance to secure a second career hard-court title, but fell short in the Dallas final against Denis Shapovalov.