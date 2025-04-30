RU RU ES ES FR FR
Jannik Sinner sparks new romance? Tennis star spotted with stunning model Lara Lieto

Jannik Sinner sparks new romance? Tennis star spotted with stunning model Lara Lieto

Lifestyle Today, 06:42
Ileana Sanchez
Jannik Sinner sparks new romance? Tennis star spotted with stunning model Lara Lieto Photo: https://www.instagram.com/janniksin / Author unknown

Tennis sensation Jannik Sinner appears to be embracing a new romantic chapter while serving a suspension from the tour due to a doping ban. The athlete was seen at the exclusive Monte Carlo Country Club accompanied by model Lara Lieto, according to Italian magazine Chi.

The publication released photos of Sinner with his rumored new girlfriend. It was noted that Lieto arrived with Jannik in his Audi RS6 ABT Legacy Edition and was spotted in the stands during his training session, capturing moments of the star on camera. The pair were also seen sharing hugs and exchanging kisses.

Prior to Lieto, Sinner was in a relationship with fellow tennis player Anna Kalinskaya. Their romance began in April 2024 but quickly ran its course, ending by November of the same year. Lara Lieto, meanwhile, previously dated Hollywood actor Adrien Brody, whom she met in 2012, with the relationship lasting six years.

It’s worth recalling that Sinner is still serving a three-month suspension for a doping violation. In March last year, he twice tested positive for clostebol. His ban is set to expire very soon, on May 6.

