Djokovic withdraws from major tournament in Italy amid retirement rumors

The legendary Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic will not compete in the prestigious Masters in Rome. The tournament organizers announced this on their social media platforms.

The reason for the tennis player's decision has not been disclosed.

It should be noted that Djokovic is currently experiencing a streak of three consecutive defeats. At the end of March, the Serbian sensationally lost in the Miami final to Jakub Mensik, and then at the start of the tournaments in Monte Carlo and Madrid, Novak did not win a single set against Alejandro Tabilo and Matteo Arnaldi.

A few days ago, after the loss to Arnaldi, Djokovic hinted at retirement: the seasoned tennis player stated that he might not play in the Madrid tournament again.

The 37-year-old Novak Djokovic is considered one of the greatest tennis players, at least of the 21st century. In the rivalry with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, it is the Serb who has the most Grand Slam victories - 24. In total, the legend has won 99 titles.