"I didn't like it." Hazard said why he retired

Belgian football legend Eden Hazard spoke with reporters about why he decided to end his professional career.

As you know, the experienced footballer hung up his boots at the age of 32, which came as a surprise to many.

Hazard explained that he always said that he would stop playing as soon as he stopped enjoying football.

“I didn’t want to go to a team where I would only play for money, and I didn’t feel the strength to go out on the field and train anymore. Making the decision to retire was easy for me,” the footballer noted.

Let's remember that Hazard's last club was Real Madrid, where he played 76 matches, scored seven goals and made 12 assists.

Last season, he appeared on the field in ten matches, in which he scored one goal.

In addition to Real Madrid, he also played for Chelsea and Lille, with whom he became champions in England and France.