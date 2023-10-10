RU RU NG NG
Eden Hazard retired from football at 32: what you need to know about him

Eden Hazard retired from football at 32: what you need to know about him Photo: Real Madrid Twitter/Author unknown

Belgian forward Eden Hazard announced his retirement on October 10.

The DailySports portal reminds us of the heights this outstanding football player has achieved in world football, whose last club was Real Madrid.

The Belgian began his professional career in the French Lille, with which he won the French championship in 2011.

In 2012, London’s Chelsea drew attention to Hazard, where he spent seven seasons and became one of the team leaders. Together with the “aristocrats” he won two English championships, two FA Cups, the Europa League and the Champions League.

In 2019, Hazard moved to Real Madrid. It was after moving to Spain that his career began to decline, as there he was able to realize his potential due to frequent injuries. As part of the Madrid team, he won the Spanish Championship twice, the Champions League, the Spanish Super Cup twice, the Spanish Cup and the UEFA Super Cup twice.

Eden Hazard is a key person in the history of the Belgian national team. He played 126 matches for the national team, scoring 33 goals. He won bronze medals at the 2018 World Championships.

