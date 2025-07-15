How time flies! Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard becomes a grandfather for the first time

Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard has received heartwarming news—his daughter, Lilly-Ella, has given birth, making him a grandfather. The joyful announcement was shared by Lilly-Ella herself on her Instagram page.

Lilly first revealed her pregnancy back in January, and now she has posted a photo of her husband and the baby's father, Lee Byrne, carrying an infant car seat. The picture is captioned "@Leebyrne 2 becomes 3," signaling the expansion of their young family.

The couple has been together since around April 2022. Their relationship first made headlines after they shared a photo of themselves kissing during a holiday in Ibiza, sparking rumors on social media.

It's worth noting that Steven Gerrard is 45 years old, while his daughter is 21. Lilly is the eldest of Gerrard's four children. In addition to her, Steven and his wife have three more children: 19-year-old Lexie, 13-year-old Lourdes, and 7-year-old son Lio.

Gerrard currently works as a pundit for TNT Sport, having previously managed Saudi club Al-Ettifaq until January 2025.