How much Mohamed Salah earns?

Mohamed Salah is currently one of the biggest stars of African football. His performances for Liverpool and the Egyptian national team are indeed attracting the attention of an increasing number of fans. It’s no wonder that such a level of play should be valued accordingly.

Much about the “Pharaoh’s” earnings can be learned from The Guardian’s analysis of a Harvard Business School study, which is based on negotiations for the Egyptian’s new contract with the “Reds”, which he signed in July 2022.

Here are the words of Salah’s agent, Rami Abbas Issa, which we cannot ignore:

“If we find a way to get Liverpool to agree to the salary we plan, and if Mohamed continues to perform at the level he has achieved in previous seasons, we conservatively expect that the total amount received by Mohamed and the companies providing him with image rights, over the next few years from his playing contract and image rights contracts, will be between 54 and 62 million euros per year.”

The Capology portal gives us a slightly different figure - just over 11 million euros per year under the new contract with Liverpool. By the way, only joining the team in 2017, Salah received 4.5 million euros per year after tax, but already in the next season the salary part of the contract was provided and until 2022 the Egyptian received around 7 million euros.

As Issa admits, thanks to Liverpool, Salah started to earn more not only from the club itself, but also from sponsors. Sources in the club believe that he earns more from third parties, such as his commercial ties with Adidas, Alexandria Bank in Egypt, PepsiCo, Gucci, Vodafone Egypt, Falken Tires, Uber, and the real estate brand Mountain View.

“The amount of Mohamed’s sponsorship contracts now ranges from four to seven million euros - his move to Liverpool was a turning point,” says Abbas, making it clear that Salah’s successful collaboration with the club not only led to the conclusion of a lucrative playing contract, but also contributed to the development of other sources of income. It’s no surprise that Salah, helping Liverpool achieve success and become more noticeable, can be the reason for bonuses in his deals outside the club.

In total, in 2023, Salah earned 53 million dollars, which allowed him to take 23rd place in the list of the highest-paid athletes in the world according to Forbes. Of all 53 million, 35 were received from performances on the field, and 18 - off the field, which includes such types of earnings as sponsorship deals, performance fees, memorabilia, licensing revenues, as well as profits from enterprises in which he has significant shares.

Like most famous African footballers, Salah does not forget about his compatriots. Salah is a philanthropist, he does a lot of charity work, built a hospital in Egypt, helped in organizing food points at the municipality and the first emergency department in the city. He spends from 2000 to 2500 pounds sterling a month to help those in need in his country.

Salah’s income can only grow, as Saudi Al-Ittihad is ready to give Liverpool 200 million dollars for the Egyptian. It’s no wonder that Mohamed’s financial conditions in Saudi Arabia can be much better than in Foggy Albion. But everything depends on the “Pharaoh” himself, as he previously refused offers from the Middle East.

Salah’s salary (according to the Capology portal):