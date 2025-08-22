How is this possible? Mercedes chief says 2026 Formula 1 cars could hit 400 km/h

In 2026, Formula 1 will undergo major regulation changes, and the upcoming season could see cars reaching unprecedented speeds.

Details: Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff revealed that in their simulations, they managed to accelerate a car up to 400 kilometers per hour.

Quote: "When full power is unleashed, we will get close to the 400 km/h mark," said Toto Wolff.

Currently, Formula 1 is on its summer break. The next Grand Prix will take place in the Netherlands from Friday to Sunday, August 29–31.

By the way, Helmut Marko admitted that after the 2020 season, Nico Hülkenberg was also considered for the role of Max Verstappen's teammate. However, Checo's win at the Bahrain Grand Prix finally convinced Red Bull bosses that Pérez was the right choice.

Reminder: 35-year-old Finnish Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas is on the verge of signing a contract with Cadillac.