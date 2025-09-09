Historic event in Serie A! Referee body camera to be used for the first time

A chest-mounted camera will be introduced for the referee.

During the upcoming Derby d'Italia between Juventus and Inter, the referee will use a chest-mounted camera for the first time.

Details: Serie A officials have confirmed that RefCam technology will be implemented in the marquee fixture of the third round of the Italian championship.

The camera will allow fans watching the broadcast to see key moments from the referee’s perspective. Previously, similar technology was used at the 2025 Club World Cup.

Saturday's #JuventusInter match will mark the debut of the Refcam in Serie A. The referee will wear a micro camera whose images will be broadcast, from time to time, to supplement the match coverage. pic.twitter.com/ELCFb2TNQx — Around Turin (@AroundTurin) September 9, 2025

For the record: The match between Juventus and Inter will take place in Turin this Saturday, September 13. Kick-off is at 17:00 Central European Time.